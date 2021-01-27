Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DESP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

DESP opened at $10.94 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

