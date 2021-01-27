Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$56.20 on Tuesday. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

