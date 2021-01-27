Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.
Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$56.20 on Tuesday. Metro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40.
Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.
