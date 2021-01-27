Dent Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $748,516.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $23.89 million and $748,516.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

