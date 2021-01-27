Dent (DENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.40 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Dent has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $722,687.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

