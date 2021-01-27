Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.49. 648,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 454,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

