Delphy (DPY) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $261,909.96 and $47,078.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00908065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.42 or 0.04422908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

