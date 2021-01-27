Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

