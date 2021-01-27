Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $400.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $296.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.