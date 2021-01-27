DecentBet Trading 184.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $377,222.54 and $313.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 184.2% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00908065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.42 or 0.04422908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017958 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

