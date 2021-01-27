Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -453.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

