DDKoin (DDK) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $48,892.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003641 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.