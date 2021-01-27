DCC (DCCPF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DCC (OTCMKTS: DCCPF):

1/20/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. "

1/18/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – DCC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2020 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2020 – DCC was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of DCC stock remained flat at $$76.49 on Wednesday. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

