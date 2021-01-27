Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

