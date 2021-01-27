Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15,716.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

