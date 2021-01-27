Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.72

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.72 and traded as high as $54.90. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) shares last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 1,586,914 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.