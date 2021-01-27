Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

