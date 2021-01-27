Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 22,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

DHR traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,652. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

