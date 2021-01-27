Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 847,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 462,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

