Daimler (DDAIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/26/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. "

1/4/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/23/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/4/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

