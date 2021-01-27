D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
