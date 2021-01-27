D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

