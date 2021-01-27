D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

