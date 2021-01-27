D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.
D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.