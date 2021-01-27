D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

