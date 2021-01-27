D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
