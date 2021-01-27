D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

