Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading 5.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.60. 484,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,398,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Specifically, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.