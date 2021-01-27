cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $973,636.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $3,858.04 or 0.12719413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $973,636.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00296518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00036731 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

