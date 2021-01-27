Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Cutera worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

CUTR stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

