CUTcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,153.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $15,153.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00148126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010436 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,257,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,257,007 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.