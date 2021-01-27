Curve DAO Token Price Tops $2.02 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $405.54 million and approximately $309.17 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,420,375,140 coins and its circulating supply is 200,318,207 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

