Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 15.9%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares traded down 15.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.39. 6,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

