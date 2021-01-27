CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

CureVac stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.96. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

