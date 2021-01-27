Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 36,180 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after buying an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 46,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,490. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

