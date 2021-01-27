Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZFSVF traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.00. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.64 and a 200-day moving average of $381.60. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.