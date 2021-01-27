Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,858,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,022,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 3,747,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

VALE traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,902,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

