Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $23.92 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,231. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.