Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 247,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

