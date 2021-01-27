CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.42. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 416,627 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $251.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.