CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $127.64.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.