Csenge Advisory Group Sells 34 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $304.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

