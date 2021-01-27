Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

