Csenge Advisory Group Has $960,000 Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $101.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

