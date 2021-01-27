Csenge Advisory Group Has $892,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

