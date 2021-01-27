Csenge Advisory Group Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

