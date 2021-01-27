Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

MSCI stock opened at $404.61 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

