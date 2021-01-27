Cryptocean Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $4,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

