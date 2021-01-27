Crust Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00024123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.33 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,908 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

