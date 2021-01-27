Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.64-6.74 for the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

