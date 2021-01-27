Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 5%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.25. 14,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 13,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$48.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 163,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$734,266.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,800 shares in the company, valued at C$734,266.26. Insiders purchased 207,930 shares of company stock valued at $934,779 over the last 90 days.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

