Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

