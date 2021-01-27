Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 6,830.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trinity Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.