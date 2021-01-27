Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 20 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in CoStar Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CSGP stock opened at $903.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $892.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

